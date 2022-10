UP: Body of teen found in field, family alleges rape

Lucknow

Aligarh (UP), Oct 9: All schools in the district till Class 12 were shutdown till October 12 due to the heavy downpour here in past 24 hours, an order on Sunday said.

District Magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced the decision, which covers all schools affiliated to AMU, through a statement.

