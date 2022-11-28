Akleem Qureshi, Shadal & 4 others booked for raping and forcing Hindu girl to convert to Islam

One who wants to serve country will never become Agniveer: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Nov 28: The Uttar Pradesh police has filed a case against six people including Akleem Qureshi for raping a woman, extorting money and forcing her to convert to Islam.

"On the complaint of the woman, a case of kidnapping, extortion and rape has been registered in the Shahi police station," ANI quoted Bareilly's SP Rural Rajkumar as saying.

What's in the Complaint?

According to a report, out of the six people booked in the case, three are women. They have been identified as: Akleem Qureshi, Shadal, Visal, Tarannum, Shabana and Gazala.

Akleem Qureshi allegedly raped the woman at the gunpoint in the presence of his two sisters Tarannum and Shabana, who filmed the act, she said in the complaint, according to another report.

This video clip was then used to blackmail her. They also forced the victim to eat beef against her will and forced her to convert to Islam. The woman claims that she was taken to Allahabad, Banaras, Akbarpur, Ajmer and Bihar from where she was brought to Agra.

Akleem Qureshi's brothers then took turns and raped her in Agra, the report further adds.

The victim reportedly runs a beauty parlour and Tarannum and her friend Gazala used to visit her shop often. They befriended the victim and asked her one day to visit their house.

She agreed and when she visited her house, she was locked inside a room where Akleem was hiding after which he raped her while holding a gun to her head.

The woman further claimed that she fell prey to their charming talks and accused them of stealing her valuables and money after injecting sedatives.

Somehow, the victim managed to escape from them in November. She then approached the cops and filed a formal complaint.

"A few months ago, the girl's family members had also filed a case against all the accused for alluring their daughter to convert her religion," the news agency quoted the SP as saying.