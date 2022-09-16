YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    9, including three minors killed after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Sep 16: At least nine people, including three minors, were killed after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains.

    One person was pulled out alive from the debris, the police said.

    9, including three minors killed after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow
    9 killed in Lucknow (ANI Image)

    "Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI.

    Police seek Lagos developer after deadly collapsePolice seek Lagos developer after deadly collapse

    "We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," he said.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who have died. The families affected would be given relief from the emergency fund.

    The chief minister has also given directions to ensure proper treatment who have been injured.

    The DC further issued a toll-free number for all residents of the district. In case of any accident or any accident has taken place anywhere due to heavy rain in Lucknow city, they should inform at toll free number - 1533 and 9151055671/9151055672/9151055673".

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    collapses lucknow

    Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X