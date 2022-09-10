UP govt to form teams to assess drought situation in all districts

UP to provide Aadhar-linked unique farm IDs to farmers for govt schemes

UP: Fire in a shop in Shamli kills one

38-year-old man chops off his tongue as offering to God at temple

Lucknow

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Sep 10: In a shocking incident, a man chopped off his tongue and offered it to Goddess at Sheetla Dham temple at Kada Dham in Kaushambi district on Saturday. He is now admitted at government hospital in Manjhanpur.

The devotee, identified as Sampat (38), a resident of Kaushambi, has been admitted to the district hospital and his condition is serious, they said.

Sampat and his wife Banno Devi came to the temple where they performed worship after taking a dip in the Ganga river.

After completing the 'parikrama' of the temple, he cut his tongue with a blade and presented it at the temple's 'chaukhat' (door frame), Station House Officer of Karha Dhaam police station Abhilash Tiwari said.

Villagers chop off noses of man, woman for having extra-marital affair

Devi said her husband had expressed a desire to visit the temple on Friday night.

This is not the first instance where superstition prompted a person to take drastic steps. In the past, there have been several instances where people have harmed themselves and others to please Gods and godmen.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 16:43 [IST]