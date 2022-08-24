YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    3 dead, 2 injured as car overturns, falls into ditch in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaunpur, Aug 24: Three people were killed and two others injured when their car lost balance, overturned and fell into a roadside ditch after hitting a truck here, police said on Wednesday.

    The accident happened late on Tuesday night near Sathriya village when they were returning after attending a wedding in Goriyadih village, Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said.

    3 dead, 2 injured as car overturns, falls into ditch in UP

    While Shaklain (29) and Sarvjeet alias Raja (23), died on the spot, Ayush Srivastava (25) succumbed to injuries later in the hospital, they said.

    MP: 2 killed, 3 injured as ambulance collides with bikeMP: 2 killed, 3 injured as ambulance collides with bike

    The SP said earlier the occupants of the car had a dispute with the driver and forced him to get down somewhere after which one of them started driving the vehicle.

    The two injured have been admitted to a district hospital for treatment, he said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    killed injured ditch uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X