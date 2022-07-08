2 of family killed, 9 injured in UP road accident

'Errant' tiger that killed five people in less than 40 days shifted to Lucknow zoo

Ghazipur, Jul 8: Two members of a family were killed and nine others were injured when a tempo they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Saidpur area here, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday night when the family was returning from a marriage function, they said.

Ramji Bansphor (45) and his sister Champa Bansphor (47) were killed while nine other family members were injured, Sighauna Police outpost In charge Sunil Tiwari said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the injured were rushed to hospital, they said.

An FIR was lodged. The truck driver has absconded, leaving the truck behind, they added.

Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 16:06 [IST]