16-year-old rape victim's family hands over culprit to cops, but they let him go

Lucknow

By Vishal S

Lucknow, Sep 12: The man who raped a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Banda district was caught and handed him over to the police, but the cops allegedly let him go. Finally, a case was registered after the family of the victim approached the superintendent of police, the accused has now fled.

The accused, Baua Singh, threatened the 16-year-old with a country-made pistol and raped her at gunpoint, said reports.

Her family alleged that they caught the accused on the spot and handed him over to the police but officials let him off and tried to hush up the matter. They then approached superintendent of police after which a case was registered.

"The FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday on directives of the superintendent of police," the circle officer said.

The girl was allegedly raped by one Baua Singh, who threatened her with a country-made pistol, at her house in Bisanda area of the district on September 3, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

The accused is currently on the run and police said they are trying to nab him.