16 year old boy beaten to death in Kanpur

    Kanpur, Sep 7: A teenager was allegedly beaten to death by a group of boys for talking to the girlfriend of one of the accused persons in Kidwai Nagar locality here, police said Thursday.

    The victim, a student of class 11, was beaten up Wednesday, said Anurag Mishra, the Station House Officer of Kidwai Nagar police station.

    16 year old boy beaten to death in Kanpur
    Representational Image

    The 16-year-old boy was rushed to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

    Also Read | 8 identified in lynching of man over suspicion of theft

    He was a friend of the girl living in his neighbourhood but her boyfriend did not approve of him talking to her frequently and had warned the victim many times in the past to stay away, the SHO said.

    On Wednesday evening, the teenager was spotted talking to the girl by her boyfriend who called his other friends and assaulted him, resulting in his death, the SHO added.

    A case was registered against the accused persons, he said.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 9:13 [IST]
