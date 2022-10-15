UP minister’s son allegedly rams car into restaurant for not being served food

New India is proud of its culture, heritage, and tradition, says UP CM Yogi

UP minister's nephew tries to hit restaurant staff with car for refusing to serve food

10-year-old heads alone on a 500-km journey to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral

Lucknow

oi-Nitesh Jha

Lucknow, Oct 15: When Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday, leaders across the country mourned his death. A number of prominent leaders and his supporters from across the country also attended his funeral held in his village Saifai on Tuesday.

Now, a video of a 10-year-old boy has gone viral who set alone from his village to Saifai to attend the senior leader's funeral but unfortunately lost his way midway. In the video, the young boy is responding to the question asked by the GRP personnel, who spotted the young boy alone on a train.

Hearing the news of the death of #Netaji, ten-year-old Shyamlal Yadav left for #Saifai alone from Maharajganj, during this GRP questioned him in Kanpur.

Viral video pic.twitter.com/WSIEangtGA — Mohammad Sartaj Alam (@SartajAlamIndia) October 14, 2022

After hearing about the leader's death, the young boy, Shyamlal Yadav, started his 500-km long journey from Laxmipur of Maharajganj to Saifai, where the last rites of Mulayam Singh was held on Tuesday, according to a PTI report.

Shyamlal reached Gorakhpur and took a train for Saifai but he was stopped by the GRP in Kanpur.

The boy called himself a supporter of the Samajwadi Party and introduced himself as a 'star campaigner' of the party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral: SP patriarch cremated in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai

His father, Shiv Kumar Yadav, got a call from the GRP that his son was found at Kanpur station and safe. "They told me that my son is safe with them and asked me to take him back," he told PTI. The boy was handed over to his father on Friday morning.

When SP leader Akhilesh Yadav came to know about the boy, he called party leaders in Maharajganj, asking them to bring the 10-year-old to Safai so that he could pay his respects to the leader, the PTI report said.

The SP founder Mulayam Singh died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was suffering from a prolonged illness.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:03 [IST]