Yet another bridge collapse in West Bengal, this time in Siliguri

Canal bridge collapses in Siliguri

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government came under fire from the opposition after a portion of Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata came crashing down on Wednesday. Three persons died and over a dozen were injured in the indicent. This was the third bridge collapse in the city since 2013.

(Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

This comes two days after part of Majerhat bridge collapsed in Kolkata

Banerjee, on her part, assured that stern action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. Defending her government, she said that the bridges were not constructed during the Trinamool Congress's tenure so they should not be the only one to be blamed.

Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on Sep 4

On March 31, 2016, an under-construction flyover collapsed in the crowded Burrabazar area, the wholesale business hub of the city, claiming 26 lives. On March 4, 2013, a road bridge collapsed in Ultadanga area in the northern part of the city. There was no casualty.