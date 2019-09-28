West Bengal Police Constable final result 2018 declared, salary details here

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Sep 28: The West Bengal Police Constable final result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted for the recruitment of 7,229 posts of which 5,702 are for the post of constables and 1,527 for sub-inspectors.

Those candidates who are recruited will get a monthly renumeration of Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,00 with a grade pay of Rs 2,600. The results are available on policewb.gov.in.

How to check West Bengal Police Constable final result 2018:

Go to policewb.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout