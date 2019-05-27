West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 declared, how to check

Kolkata

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, May 27: The West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

Earlier it was stated that the West Bengal Council of Higher Education is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams in the second week of June. The results are available on wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

How to check West Bengal Class 12 result 2019:

Go to wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

