Keep youself updated with latestKolkata News
West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 declared, how to check
Kolkata
Kolkata, May 27: The West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The result are available on the official website.
Earlier it was stated that the West Bengal Council of Higher Education is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams in the second week of June. The results are available on wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net.
How to check West Bengal Class 12 result 2019:
- Go to wb.allresults.nic.in or examresults.net
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
Kolkata Uttar Fact Check
STRIKE RATE
AITC 100%
AITC won 3 times since 2009 elections