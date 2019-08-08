  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WBJEE JELET Result 2019 result declared, how to check

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 08: The WBJEE JELET Result 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    WBJEE JELET Result 2019 result declared, how to check

    The exam was held to screen students for admissions to 2nd year or 3rd semester of 4th year BE or BTech programmes. The results are available on wbjeeb.nic.in.

    How to check WBJEE JELET Result 2019:

    • Go to wbjeeb.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    west bengal results

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue