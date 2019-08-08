WBJEE JELET Result 2019 result declared, how to check

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Aug 08: The WBJEE JELET Result 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held to screen students for admissions to 2nd year or 3rd semester of 4th year BE or BTech programmes. The results are available on wbjeeb.nic.in.

How to check WBJEE JELET Result 2019:

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout