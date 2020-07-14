  • search
    WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 results 2020 to be out on July 15, class 12 results on July 17

    Kolkata, July 14: The results of this year's class 10 state board examinations will be out on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Talking to reporters at the state secretariat on Tuesday, she also said that the results for class 12 or the higher secondary examinations will "hopefully" be released on July 17.

    "Madhyamik examinations (class 10 board) were held in entirety before COVID-19 struck. The results will be released tomorrow along with the merit list. I would like to congratulate all students in advance," Banerjee said.

    All details pertaining to the class 10 results will be issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, she stated.

    Asked if there would be any merit list for the higher secondary examinations, the chief minister said, "...as tests for three papers could not be held, the pattern of CBSE and ISC will be followed in this case. "But the details will be given by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education," she said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
