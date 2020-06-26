WBBSE 12 Board exam 2020 on July 2, July 6 and July 8 cancelled

Kolkata, June 26: WBCHSE Class 12 board exam 2020 scheduled for July 2, 4 and 6 have been cancelled on the lines of the Supreme Court order today wherein it was decided that the CBSE and ICSE exams were cancelled.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had decided to conduct the pending WBBSE class 12 board exams on July 2, 2020, July 6, 2020, and July 8, 2020.

Most of the papers for the West Bengal secondary examinations 2020 were held from 13 to 21 March. Only those scheduled for 23, 25 and 27 March were postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus first came into effect on 25 March.

WBBSE 12 Board exam 2020 exam schedule which is now cancelled

July 2, 2020: Education, Physics, Nutrition, and Accountancy.

July 6, 2020: Sanskrit, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Persian, Arabic, and French

July 8, 2020: Geography, Statistics, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management