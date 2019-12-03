  • search
    WB Police SI Admit Card 2019 released: Exam date here

    Kolkata, Dec 03: The WB Police SI Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card was released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for the preliminary examination. The exam would be held on December 15, 2019, and candidates would need to take along with them the e-admit cards, which can be downloaded by following the steps that we have provided below. The admit card is available on wbpolice.gov.in.

    How to download WB Police SI Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to wbpolice.gov.in
    • Click on the link that says recruitment
    • Click on recruitment to post of sub-inspector (UB) and sub-inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police 2019
    • Click on download admit cards
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

