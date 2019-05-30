KMC Recruitment 2019: Kolkata Municipal Corporation doctor jobs; 60 Medical Officer vacancies

Kolkata

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, May 30: KMC Recruitment 2019 has announced jobs for MBBS doctors. Kolkata Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the recruitment of 60 Medical Officer posts. KMC Medical Officer Posts are WB govt jobs and the method of recruitment is Walk-in Interview. Walk in interview would be held on June 10, 2019 at 11:30 am.

Official notification of KMC Medical Officer jobs for doctors - Click here

KMC Recruitment 2019 Medical Officer vacancies for MBBS doctors:

The applicants interested in KMC medical officer jobs should read the complete advertisement to know the recruitment details like details of posts, age limit, important dates, application fee, educational qualification, selection process and so on.

Direct link to download the KMC Recruitment advertisement notification: Click Here

Essential educational qualification is MBBS from MCI recognised institute with one year internship.

How to apply For KMC Recruitment 2019 Medical Officer vacancies:

Visit www.kmcgov.in

Click on Recruitment/Result.

Click on engagement of medical officers link.

Download the advertisement cum application form.

Read instructions and fill up the form on page three.

The willing applicants may appear for Walk-in-Interview along within prescribed Bio-data form with all documents/testimonials in original and self-attested copies at Room No. 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5, S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013 on June 10, 2019 at 11:30 A.M.