WB Constable Admit Card date confirmed

Kolkata

Jan 30:

Kolkata, Jan 30: The WB Constable Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

It is now confirmed that the examination will be held on February 16 2020. The admit card for the exams would be released on February 3 2020. The recruitment process includes a preliminary written exam, followed by a PMT.

Those candidates who qualify the PMT, will be called for a PET, which comprises a 1,600 metre run within 6.30 minutes. Those who qualify the PET will be called for a final written exam. This would be followed by an interview round for those candidates who qualify the final written test.