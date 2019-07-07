Nurse Jobs: 8 staff nurse vacancies announced by West Bengal Health Department; Steps to apply

Kolkata

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, July 07: West Bengal govt nurse jobs are up for grabs and the District Health and Family Welfare Samiti has invited applications for eight staff nurse job openings in Birbhum. The nurse job openings notification has been released by West Bengal Government's Health and Family Welfare Department.

WB nurse vacancies selection criteria, salary:

The last date to apply for these staff nurse job openings is July 12, 2019. The education qualification required for these jobs is that aspiring candidates must have completed GNM from an institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council. The selection would be based on marks obtained in GNM examination. Salary for these staff nurse posts is Rs 17,220 per month.

West Bengal govt jobs for staff nurse posts application form/official notification: Click Here

How to apply for West Bengal DHFWS Staff Nurse jobs - documents needed:

Click Here

Get a Demand Draft (DD) made from your nearest bank. The DD should be drawn in favour of DHFWS, Birbhum payable at Suri.

DD amount: For General category - Rs 100; For reserved category - Rs 50.

Fill up the application form and affix photo.

Enclosed these documents mentioned in the next step in an envelop which needs to be sent by post.

Filled up application form, self attested photocopy of madhyamik exam admit card, self attested photocopy of GNM exam marks card, self attested photocopy of address proof, caste proof certificate (only if you are claiming reservation), DD of application fee.

Write this on the front of the envelope in bold letters - Staff Nurse for NUHM & Thalassemia Control Unit

Seal the envelope and send it by registered post or speed post to this address :- Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (DPMU Section), New Administrative Building, Old Out Door Campus, PO-Suri, District-Birbhum, Pin - 731101 West Bengal

Please note that the application form must reach the address by July 12 - 4 pm.