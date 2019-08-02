MAKAUT result 2019 declared, raise objection at this address

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Aug 02: The MAKAUT result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University results have been declared fro even semesters, 2, 4, 6 and 8. Students in order to access their results must keep their admit cards ready.

In case of any discrepancy, students can write to the officer of the Controller of Exams at City office, BF-142, Sector-1 Salt Lake City, Kolkata, within seven days. The results are available on makautexam.net.

How to download MAKAUT result 2019:

Go to makautexam.net

Click on the result tab

Log in the new page with required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout