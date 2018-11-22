  • search

Kolkata: 72-year-old man sentenced to imprisonment for molesting minor

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Nov 22: A 72-year-old man was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by a city court on Thursday for molesting a minor girl who worked as a help at his residence.

    72-year-old man sentenced to prison

    72-year-old man sentenced to prison

    The retired engineer was accused of molesting the girl and peeping into the bathroom when she was taking bath at his residence in Phoolbagan area of east Kolkata.

    Victim was working as domestic help

    Victim was working as domestic help

    Special judge (POCSO) at Sealdah Court Jimut Bahan Biswas sentenced Tapan Bhattacharyya to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence.

    Complaint was filed on Oct 31

    Complaint was filed on Oct 31

    The girl had filed the complaint with the Phoolbagan police station on October 31 this year with the help of a local woman to whom she had narrated her ordeal, special public prosecutor Vivek Sharma said.

    Accused was charged under POCSO act

    Accused was charged under POCSO act

    The 14-year-old girl had been sent by her family to work as a help at Bhattacharyya's home owing to abject poverty, Sharma said. Bhattacharyya was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    kolkata west bengal molestation

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 20:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue