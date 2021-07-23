Direct link to check WB Madrasah Result 2021

YouTube
    Kolkata, July 23: The WB Madrasah Result 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The results of High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Exams have been released at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan, Salt Lake City. The heads of the Madrasahs can collect the results from their respective distribution centre on of after 1 pm today.

    The students will be able to check their results from 12 noon onwards. The results are available on result.wbbme.org.

    Friday, July 23, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
