How To Apply For West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme Online: Eligibility, Documents Required and More

Direct link to check WB Madrasah Result 2021

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, July 23: The WB Madrasah Result 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The results of High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Exams have been released at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan, Salt Lake City. The heads of the Madrasahs can collect the results from their respective distribution centre on of after 1 pm today.

The students will be able to check their results from 12 noon onwards. The results are available on result.wbbme.org.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 11:59 [IST]