'Communal riots common': WB oppn leader writes to HM for CRPF deployment after Mominpur violence

Kolkata

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Kolkata, Oct 10: Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan on Monday requesting the deployment of Central forces in the wake of Mominpur violence and ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station.

Adhikari requested Shah to act on the situation in Bengal quickly to control the violence against one community and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal of not able to maintain law and order.

I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/yr3lB1MaJB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022

In the Mominpur area of Kolkata tension erupted in two communities on Sunday on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. The tension suddenly turned violent with vehicles getting vandalised and people pelting stones.

Following the violence in Mominpur, BJP's social media head Amit Malviya slammed the Bengal government writing on Twitter that Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common.

Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. On Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the heinous Noakhali riots also happened, and now this is happening in Kolkata…

Under Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister, Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common… pic.twitter.com/hFPBi29o87 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

Malviya wrote, "Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it. On Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the heinous Noakhali riots also happened, and now this is happening in Kolkata."

He also added, "Under Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister, Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common."

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the state police is silently watching. There is no law and order.

He wrote, "In Mayurbhanj, Kolkata Port, Hindus are fleeing, their houses are being attacked. Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦@MamataOfficial is watching Hindus suffer."

In Mayurbhanj, Kolkata Port, Hindus are fleeing, their houses are being attacked. Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ is watching Hindus suffer. pic.twitter.com/Inz3SAz6OD — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 9, 2022

Amit Malviya also alleged, "Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage."

On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence. Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage. pic.twitter.com/hdNCd5wpLg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:26 [IST]