    'Communal riots common': WB oppn leader writes to HM for CRPF deployment after Mominpur violence

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 10: Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan on Monday requesting the deployment of Central forces in the wake of Mominpur violence and ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station.

    Communal riots common: WB oppn leader writes to HM for CRPF deployment after Mominpur violence
    Mominpur violence: Oppn writes to HM

    Adhikari requested Shah to act on the situation in Bengal quickly to control the violence against one community and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal of not able to maintain law and order.

    In the Mominpur area of Kolkata tension erupted in two communities on Sunday on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. The tension suddenly turned violent with vehicles getting vandalised and people pelting stones.

    Following the violence in Mominpur, BJP's social media head Amit Malviya slammed the Bengal government writing on Twitter that Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common.

    Malviya wrote, "Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it. On Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the heinous Noakhali riots also happened, and now this is happening in Kolkata."

    He also added, "Under Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister, Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common."

    Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the state police is silently watching. There is no law and order.

    He wrote, "In Mayurbhanj, Kolkata Port, Hindus are fleeing, their houses are being attacked. Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦@MamataOfficial is watching Hindus suffer."

    Amit Malviya also alleged, "Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage."

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:26 [IST]
    X