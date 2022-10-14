WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Check last date, pay scale and other details here

CBI arrests man posing as CBI officer in West Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man for allegedly posing as a CBI officer and extorting money from several people in West Bengal and Assam.

The man was arrested from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district by the Central agency on Thursday.

The man, identified as Samrat Roy, was arrested by the CBI officials. A team of six officers seized various forged documents, including fake ID cards, and fake stamps, during a raid on his house, according to a report by India Today.

As per the report, the man extorted money from several persons in West Bengal and Assam. The raid was conducted when one of the victims in Guwahati, Assam filed a complaint against him.

The man used to show fake IDs pretending to be the CBI officer. The accused will reportedly be produced in court today.

