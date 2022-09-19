Don't believe PM Modi behind misuse of CBI, ED: Bengal CM Mamata

Darjeeling Zoo gets recognized as 'the best' in India

Kolkata

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Sep 19: In a first, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other federal agencies, under Rule 169 against 'excess use of central investigation agencies in the state.

The development comes at a time when the central agencies are investigating several high-profile cases linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

However, what surprised many is the statement made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee, a fierce critic of the PM, said that she doesn't believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excesses of central agencies in the state, but blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing them to serve their interests.

The Bengal CM, who was speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the "excesses" of the central probe agencies, urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up.

The BJP opposed the resolution which was later passed by the Assembly.

"The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a "resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.

The resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against it.

In the recent past, former West Bengal minister and now suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested in an alleged school service recruitment scam, and Trinamool Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal was arrested in an alleged cattle smuggling investigation.

It may be recalled that the state government had passed a resolution against increased jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Bangladesh border, last year.