  • search
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala rains: Cochin Airport shuts down, to resume operations on Sunday

    By
    |

    Kochi, Aug 09: Operations at the Cochin International Airport has been suspended.

    Operations will remain suspended till August 11, 3 pm, officials say citing heavy rains.

    Kerala rains: Cochin Airport shuts down, to resume operations on Sunday
    Cochin International Airport

    Heavy rains have lashed the state and several persons have been evacuated. A red alert for very heavy rainfall was issued in Kerala at the districts of Idukki, Mallapuram, Kozhikode. An orange alert has been sounded for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargor.

    Kerala floods: Heavy rains wreak havoc in state; red alert issued in 4 districts

    Meanwhile a landslide occurred at Puthumala, Wayanad on Thursday. Rescue operations are underway.

    As a red alert has been sounded, the Kerala government has sought the help of the Army and the NDRF for rescue missions.

    Heavy rains battered large swathes of the country and the situation remained grim in flood-hit parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, where 2.5 lakh have been evacuated, while several rivers were in spate in Andhra Pradesh.

    Sixteen deaths in rain and flood-related incidents have been reported from western Maharashtra in the last seven days, while the toll in Karnataka rose to five since Sunday and nearly 26,000 people have been evacuated.

    Heavy downpour triggered by a deep depression, which crossed Odisha coast, battered several parts of the state creating a flood-like situation and disrupting train services in some areas in southern region.

    Floodgates were opened in the dams in Maharashtra and barrages and reservoirs in Karnataka, where road and rail links remain hit by incessant monsoon rains.

    Nearly 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

    More KOCHI News

    Read more about:

    heavy rains kerala cochin

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue