    Kerala: Man gets 5-year jail term for sexual assault of mentally challenged girl

    Google Oneindia News

    Palakkad, Oct 23: A fast-track court in Kerala has sentenced a man to five-and-a-half-years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged girl in 2019 at Mannarkkad here.

    Representational Image

    Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the 31-year-old man and directed that the amount be paid to the victim, special public prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said.

    The prosecutor said that according to the police, the accused had trespassed into the home of the victim, who is mentally challenged, and sexually assaulted her. The court found the accused guilty and imposed the punishment after examining 18 witnesses and several documents produced before it, the prosecutor said.

    PTI

    X