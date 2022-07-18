Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Win-Win Lottery 677' winning numbers for July 18

Kochi, July 18: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery 677 Result' on Monday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Prize-

Rs :75,00,000/-

WU 634423 (WAYANDU)

Agent Name: SIJO KURYAN A K

Agency No. : W 2010

Consolation Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

WN 634423 WO 634423

WP 634423 WR 634423

WS 634423 WT 634423

WV 634423 WW 634423

WX 634423 WY 634423 WZ 634423

2nd Prize-

Rs :5,00,000/-

WT 964526 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SIVADAS R

Agency No. : R 5005

3rd Prize-

Rs :1,00,000/-

WN 213561

WO 494845

WP 158205

WR 636460

WS 646806

WT 399685

WU 857766

WV 494474

WW 812631

WX 388055

WY 379743

WZ 129175

4th Prize-

Rs. 5,000/-

0103 0867 0994 1190 1603 2924 4251 4402 4485 5596 5788 5797 6202 6289 6765 6774 8602 9372

5th Prize-

Rs. 2,000/-

2223 3101 4620 6677 7048 7886 8108 9593 9612 9856

6th Prize-

Rs. 1,000/-

0213 3964 4010 5315 5652 6463 6614 6718 6753 7004 8019 8275 8571 8966

7th Prize-

Rs. 500/-

0023 0109 0210 0233 0359 0360 0370 0703 0860 0913 1371 1382 1525 1617 1700 2002 2041 2109 2319 2427 2482 2501 2624 2644 2672 2680 2700 2832 2893 2979 3015 3204 3480 3511 3514 3651 3669 4172 4633 4702 4745 4794 4836 5155 5247 5326 5562 5665 5748 5859 6087 6161 6535 6854 6861 7037 7038 7071 7094 7133 7328 7380 7680 7876 8124 8180 8388 8397 8574 8590 8595 8665 8729 8772 8850 8995 9374 9504 9592 9751 9907 9982

8th Prize-

Rs. 100/-

0021 0022 0039 0102 0134 0290 0308 0400 0478 0575 0606 0611 0663 0688 0775 0824 0849 1021 1067 1135 1161 1365 1379 1380 1463 1562 1575 1807 1911 1923 1932 2145 2166 2184 2252 2439 2625 2657 2699 2770 2920 2974 3208 3273 3342 3367 3513 3576 3641 3715 3717 3753 3756 3818 3908 4029 4103 4110 4354 4363 4446 4568 4613 4614 4657 4760 4777 4815 5069 5347 5473 5533 5569 5577 5853 5995 6011 6052 6213 6279 6459 6479 6550 6853 6875 6902 6904 6936 7316 7354 7425 7465 7478 7497 7608 7732 7950 8059 8068 8128 8173 8416 8583 8617 8653 8660 8674 8737 8770 8837 8848 8873 9124 9168 9277 9293 9333 9514 9659 9723 9768 9800 9807 9831 9988 9989

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Win-Win W 676 Result Today 18-7-2022'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

