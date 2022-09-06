Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-329' winning numbers list for Sep 6

Kochi, Sep 06: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-329' on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-

SG 418086

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

SA 418086 SB 418086

SC 418086 SD 418086

SE 418086 SF 418086

SH 418086 SJ 418086

SK 418086 SL 418086 SM 418086

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

SC 283240

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

2066 2461 2607 3424 3547 4022 4206 4872 5033 5364 5683 5684 6259 6627 7890 8698 9109 9257

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1955 2230 3355 4253 5322 7844 7893 8102 8109 8327

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0562 0718 1376 2627 3055 3222 3302 4859 5586 5642 6144 6992 7374 7546 7827 7940 8207 8316 8853 9271

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0222 0338 0513 0621 0824 0932 0976 1213 2108 2250 2800 2862 3092 3156 3428 3459 3672 3944 4420 4441 4443 4768 4802 5113 5361 5557 5666 5842 5938 6013 6079 6445 6508 6649 6749 7053 7244 7318 7828 7862 8056 8135 8157 8162 8195 8228 8325 9305 9400 9539 9727 9944

7th Price - Rs. 200/-

0076 0187 0262 0387 1100 1287 1384 1483 1550 1647 1697 2304 2728 3074 3441 3788 3801 4008 4136 4289 4666 4886 4964 5087 5404 5522 5658 5818 5857 5941 5965 6375 6876 7007 7025 7512 7568 7781 7974 8197 8509 8512 8659 8776 8871

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-329' Result Today 06-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

