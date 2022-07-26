Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-323' winning numbers for July 26
Kochi, July 26: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-323' on Tuesday.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
Check the Winning Numbers:
1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-
SD 211059 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: SALIL S
Agency No: Y 4701
Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
SA 211059 SB 211059 SC 211059 SE 211059
SF 211059
SG 211059 SH 211059 SJ 211059 SK 211059
SL 211059
SM 211059
2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-
SB 196909 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: DEEPTHY AJESH
Agency No: E 8301
3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-
0784 2018 3105 3255 3347
3695 4011 4835 5725 5763
6078 6940 7904 8171 8432
8438 9325 9906
4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-
1675 3464 3594 3980 5272
6110 6454 6934 8046 9600
5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
0592 0660 1560 1851 2537
2692 2832 3076 3296 3334
3492 4494 4985 5489 5573
6337 8478 8846 8892 9264
6th Price - Rs. 500/-
0071 0437 0874 1223 1226
1242 2052 2063 2617 2801
2880 2885 2886 2920 2962
3097 3145 4038 4184 4623
4916 4957 5404 5484 5632
6064 6256 6394 6535 6611
6674 6717 6767 6980 7085
7174 7373 7374 7602 7823
8812 8859 8866 8987 9002
9102 9142 9179 9185 9219
9488 9553
7th Price - Rs. 200/-
0325 0590 0672 1039 1049
1347 1597 1890 2307 2389
2508 2789 3022 3023 3392
3481 3644 4374 4474 4837
4876 5005 5087 5483 5699
5748 5946 5951 6159 6439
7196 7205 7511 7940 8007
8144 8713 8943 8969 8996
9407 9457 9531 9733 9883
8th Price - Rs. 100/-
0000 0049 0063 0115 0254
0285 0454 0746 0748 0752
0822 0894 0960 0998 1000
1071 1074 1094 1103 1196
1198 1205 1466 1504 1776
1833 2036 2049 2080 2137
2158 2403 2447 2488 2535
2975 3067 3104 3171 3205
3269 3310 3438 3454 3459
3480 3578 3660 3672 3911
4236 4292 4339 4481 4490
4540 4554 4555 4587 4650
4655 4706 4758 4844 4917
4963 4987 5389 5453 5482
5543 5591 5595 5777 5992
5994 6065 6125 6260 6263
6268 6318 6399 6536 6543
6551 6841 6905 7043 7183
7361 7461 7559 7576 7924
7949 7967 7977 8009 8044
8095 8117 8188 8358 8393
8499 8546 8597 8749 8753
8833 8843 8874 8925 9034
9197 9224 9322 9425 9428
9450 9627 9664 9749 9885
9987
Where to check the result?
- Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-322' Result Today 26-07-2022
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
- The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
- People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
- It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.