Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-323' winning numbers for July 26

Kochi

Kochi, July 26: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-323' on Tuesday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-

SD 211059 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SALIL S

Agency No: Y 4701

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

SA 211059 SB 211059 SC 211059 SE 211059

SF 211059

SG 211059 SH 211059 SJ 211059 SK 211059

SL 211059

SM 211059

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

SB 196909 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: DEEPTHY AJESH

Agency No: E 8301

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0784 2018 3105 3255 3347

3695 4011 4835 5725 5763

6078 6940 7904 8171 8432

8438 9325 9906

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1675 3464 3594 3980 5272

6110 6454 6934 8046 9600

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0592 0660 1560 1851 2537

2692 2832 3076 3296 3334

3492 4494 4985 5489 5573

6337 8478 8846 8892 9264

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0071 0437 0874 1223 1226

1242 2052 2063 2617 2801

2880 2885 2886 2920 2962

3097 3145 4038 4184 4623

4916 4957 5404 5484 5632

6064 6256 6394 6535 6611

6674 6717 6767 6980 7085

7174 7373 7374 7602 7823

8812 8859 8866 8987 9002

9102 9142 9179 9185 9219

9488 9553

7th Price - Rs. 200/-

0325 0590 0672 1039 1049

1347 1597 1890 2307 2389

2508 2789 3022 3023 3392

3481 3644 4374 4474 4837

4876 5005 5087 5483 5699

5748 5946 5951 6159 6439

7196 7205 7511 7940 8007

8144 8713 8943 8969 8996

9407 9457 9531 9733 9883

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0000 0049 0063 0115 0254

0285 0454 0746 0748 0752

0822 0894 0960 0998 1000

1071 1074 1094 1103 1196

1198 1205 1466 1504 1776

1833 2036 2049 2080 2137

2158 2403 2447 2488 2535

2975 3067 3104 3171 3205

3269 3310 3438 3454 3459

3480 3578 3660 3672 3911

4236 4292 4339 4481 4490

4540 4554 4555 4587 4650

4655 4706 4758 4844 4917

4963 4987 5389 5453 5482

5543 5591 5595 5777 5992

5994 6065 6125 6260 6263

6268 6318 6399 6536 6543

6551 6841 6905 7043 7183

7361 7461 7559 7576 7924

7949 7967 7977 8009 8044

8095 8117 8188 8358 8393

8499 8546 8597 8749 8753

8833 8843 8874 8925 9034

9197 9224 9322 9425 9428

9450 9627 9664 9749 9885

9987

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-322' Result Today 26-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 17:31 [IST]