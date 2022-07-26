YouTube
    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-323' winning numbers for July 26

    Kochi, July 26: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-323' on Tuesday.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-323 winning numbers for July 26

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    Check the Winning Numbers:

    1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-
    SD 211059 (IDUKKI)
    Agent Name: SALIL S
    Agency No: Y 4701

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
    SA 211059 SB 211059 SC 211059 SE 211059
    SF 211059
    SG 211059 SH 211059 SJ 211059 SK 211059
    SL 211059
    SM 211059

    2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-
    SB 196909 (ERNAKULAM)
    Agent Name: DEEPTHY AJESH
    Agency No: E 8301

    3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-
    0784 2018 3105 3255 3347
    3695 4011 4835 5725 5763
    6078 6940 7904 8171 8432
    8438 9325 9906

    4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-
    1675 3464 3594 3980 5272
    6110 6454 6934 8046 9600

    5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
    0592 0660 1560 1851 2537
    2692 2832 3076 3296 3334
    3492 4494 4985 5489 5573
    6337 8478 8846 8892 9264

    6th Price - Rs. 500/-
    0071 0437 0874 1223 1226
    1242 2052 2063 2617 2801
    2880 2885 2886 2920 2962
    3097 3145 4038 4184 4623
    4916 4957 5404 5484 5632
    6064 6256 6394 6535 6611
    6674 6717 6767 6980 7085
    7174 7373 7374 7602 7823
    8812 8859 8866 8987 9002
    9102 9142 9179 9185 9219
    9488 9553

    7th Price - Rs. 200/-
    0325 0590 0672 1039 1049
    1347 1597 1890 2307 2389
    2508 2789 3022 3023 3392
    3481 3644 4374 4474 4837
    4876 5005 5087 5483 5699
    5748 5946 5951 6159 6439
    7196 7205 7511 7940 8007
    8144 8713 8943 8969 8996
    9407 9457 9531 9733 9883

    8th Price - Rs. 100/-
    0000 0049 0063 0115 0254
    0285 0454 0746 0748 0752
    0822 0894 0960 0998 1000
    1071 1074 1094 1103 1196
    1198 1205 1466 1504 1776
    1833 2036 2049 2080 2137
    2158 2403 2447 2488 2535
    2975 3067 3104 3171 3205
    3269 3310 3438 3454 3459
    3480 3578 3660 3672 3911
    4236 4292 4339 4481 4490
    4540 4554 4555 4587 4650
    4655 4706 4758 4844 4917
    4963 4987 5389 5453 5482
    5543 5591 5595 5777 5992
    5994 6065 6125 6260 6263
    6268 6318 6399 6536 6543
    6551 6841 6905 7043 7183
    7361 7461 7559 7576 7924
    7949 7967 7977 8009 8044
    8095 8117 8188 8358 8393
    8499 8546 8597 8749 8753
    8833 8843 8874 8925 9034
    9197 9224 9322 9425 9428
    9450 9627 9664 9749 9885
    9987

    Where to check the result?

    • Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
    • On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-322' Result Today 26-07-2022
    • Click the link and it will take you to the result page
    • The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
    • People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
    • It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 17:31 [IST]
