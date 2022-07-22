Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Nirmal NR 286' winning numbers for July 22

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, July 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Nirmal NR 286' on Friday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

NA 138428 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: CYRIL CHACKO

Agency No. : E 4393

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

NB 138428 NC 138428 ND 138428 NE 138428 NF 138428

NG 138428 NH 138428 NJ 138428 NK 138428 NL 138428

NM 138428

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

NA 281268 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: REKHA

Agency No. : D 6752

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

1)NA 883451 (VADAKARA)

2) NB 459483 (KANHANGAD)

3) NC 387527 (THRISSUR)

4) ND 923382 (PAYYANUR)

5) NE 443593 (KOLLAM)

6) NF 325225 (KANHANGAD)

7) NG 474018 (PUNALUR)

8) NH 911605 (ERNAKULAM)

9) NJ 240659 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

10) NK 232872 (KOLLAM)

11) NL 675474 (WAYANADU)

12) NM 815770 (ERNAKULAM)

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0052 0325 0344 0399 0425

0574 0795 1490 2918 4514

4920 4960 6114 6454 6688

7489 7736 8362

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0090 0160 0227 0405 0742

0780 0826 1002 1088 2251

2393 2669 2841 2843 3088

3214 3357 3865 4797 4838

4963 5317 5458 5652 6556

6765 6999 7615 7960 8555

8690 8884 8942 8999 9638

9918

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0073 0197 0418 0465 0569

0575 0656 1072 1073 1079

1091 1445 1642 1863 1944

2112 2134 2364 2936 3168

3278 3522 3536 3614 4118

4155 4218 4436 4578 4796

4876 4887 5151 5351 5515

5516 5528 5629 5857 6004

6017 6416 6477 6500 6671

6679 6709 6902 6942 6993

7098 7116 7165 7272 7276

7472 7674 7848 7852 8010

8029 8033 8252 8455 8508

8731 9174 9320 9329 9354

9374 9451 9499 9524 9722

9753 9903 9949 9963

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0129 0212 0232 0284 0307

0342 0354 0377 0509 0683

0784 0821 0952 1015 1283

1401 1438 1480 1639 1707

1980 2022 2038 2169 2230

2283 2327 2459 2495 2591

2760 2854 2889 2928 2991

3049 3101 3124 3226 3280

3375 3504 3565 3676 3894

3971 3988 4091 4264 4319

4331 4559 4617 4711 4820

4835 4870 4941 4964 5132

5245 5302 5304 5362 5477

5589 5611 5623 5807 5973

6143 6308 6329 6602 6617

6994 7170 7212 7240 7270

7364 7599 7602 7610 7658

7672 7686 7709 7747 7771

7773 8017 8046 8052 8128

8183 8247 8410 8421 8453

8460 8529 8543 8686 8705

8741 8781 8983 9041 9214

9245 9346 9483 9567 9600

9629 9699 9779 9829 9851

9975 9981

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Nirmal NR 281 Result Today 22-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 17:37 [IST]