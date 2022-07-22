YouTube
    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Nirmal NR 286' winning numbers for July 22

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, July 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Nirmal NR 286' on Friday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check Nirmal NR 286 winning numbers for July 22

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    Check the winning numbers:

    1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-
    NA 138428 (ERNAKULAM)

    Agent Name: CYRIL CHACKO
    Agency No. : E 4393

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
    NB 138428 NC 138428 ND 138428 NE 138428 NF 138428
    NG 138428 NH 138428 NJ 138428 NK 138428 NL 138428
    NM 138428

    2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-
    NA 281268 (THAMARASSERY)
    Agent Name: REKHA
    Agency No. : D 6752

    3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
    1)NA 883451 (VADAKARA)
    2) NB 459483 (KANHANGAD)
    3) NC 387527 (THRISSUR)
    4) ND 923382 (PAYYANUR)
    5) NE 443593 (KOLLAM)
    6) NF 325225 (KANHANGAD)
    7) NG 474018 (PUNALUR)
    8) NH 911605 (ERNAKULAM)
    9) NJ 240659 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
    10) NK 232872 (KOLLAM)
    11) NL 675474 (WAYANADU)
    12) NM 815770 (ERNAKULAM)

    4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-
    0052 0325 0344 0399 0425
    0574 0795 1490 2918 4514
    4920 4960 6114 6454 6688
    7489 7736 8362

    5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
    0090 0160 0227 0405 0742
    0780 0826 1002 1088 2251
    2393 2669 2841 2843 3088
    3214 3357 3865 4797 4838
    4963 5317 5458 5652 6556
    6765 6999 7615 7960 8555
    8690 8884 8942 8999 9638
    9918

    6th Price - Rs. 500/-
    0073 0197 0418 0465 0569
    0575 0656 1072 1073 1079
    1091 1445 1642 1863 1944
    2112 2134 2364 2936 3168
    3278 3522 3536 3614 4118
    4155 4218 4436 4578 4796
    4876 4887 5151 5351 5515
    5516 5528 5629 5857 6004
    6017 6416 6477 6500 6671
    6679 6709 6902 6942 6993
    7098 7116 7165 7272 7276
    7472 7674 7848 7852 8010
    8029 8033 8252 8455 8508
    8731 9174 9320 9329 9354
    9374 9451 9499 9524 9722
    9753 9903 9949 9963

    7th Price - Rs. 100/-
    0129 0212 0232 0284 0307
    0342 0354 0377 0509 0683
    0784 0821 0952 1015 1283
    1401 1438 1480 1639 1707
    1980 2022 2038 2169 2230
    2283 2327 2459 2495 2591
    2760 2854 2889 2928 2991
    3049 3101 3124 3226 3280
    3375 3504 3565 3676 3894
    3971 3988 4091 4264 4319
    4331 4559 4617 4711 4820
    4835 4870 4941 4964 5132
    5245 5302 5304 5362 5477
    5589 5611 5623 5807 5973
    6143 6308 6329 6602 6617
    6994 7170 7212 7240 7270
    7364 7599 7602 7610 7658
    7672 7686 7709 7747 7771
    7773 8017 8046 8052 8128
    8183 8247 8410 8421 8453
    8460 8529 8543 8686 8705
    8741 8781 8983 9041 9214
    9245 9346 9483 9567 9600
    9629 9699 9779 9829 9851
    9975 9981

    Where to check the result?

    • Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
    • On the home page, Find Nirmal NR 281 Result Today 22-07-2022
    • Click the link and it will take you to the result page
    • The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
    • People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
    • It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

