Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Nirmal NR 286' winning numbers for July 22
Kochi, July 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Nirmal NR 286' on Friday at 3 pm.
The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
Check the winning numbers:
1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-
NA 138428 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: CYRIL CHACKO
Agency No. : E 4393
Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
NB 138428 NC 138428 ND 138428 NE 138428 NF 138428
NG 138428 NH 138428 NJ 138428 NK 138428 NL 138428
NM 138428
2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-
NA 281268 (THAMARASSERY)
Agent Name: REKHA
Agency No. : D 6752
3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
1)NA 883451 (VADAKARA)
2) NB 459483 (KANHANGAD)
3) NC 387527 (THRISSUR)
4) ND 923382 (PAYYANUR)
5) NE 443593 (KOLLAM)
6) NF 325225 (KANHANGAD)
7) NG 474018 (PUNALUR)
8) NH 911605 (ERNAKULAM)
9) NJ 240659 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
10) NK 232872 (KOLLAM)
11) NL 675474 (WAYANADU)
12) NM 815770 (ERNAKULAM)
4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-
0052 0325 0344 0399 0425
0574 0795 1490 2918 4514
4920 4960 6114 6454 6688
7489 7736 8362
5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
0090 0160 0227 0405 0742
0780 0826 1002 1088 2251
2393 2669 2841 2843 3088
3214 3357 3865 4797 4838
4963 5317 5458 5652 6556
6765 6999 7615 7960 8555
8690 8884 8942 8999 9638
9918
6th Price - Rs. 500/-
0073 0197 0418 0465 0569
0575 0656 1072 1073 1079
1091 1445 1642 1863 1944
2112 2134 2364 2936 3168
3278 3522 3536 3614 4118
4155 4218 4436 4578 4796
4876 4887 5151 5351 5515
5516 5528 5629 5857 6004
6017 6416 6477 6500 6671
6679 6709 6902 6942 6993
7098 7116 7165 7272 7276
7472 7674 7848 7852 8010
8029 8033 8252 8455 8508
8731 9174 9320 9329 9354
9374 9451 9499 9524 9722
9753 9903 9949 9963
7th Price - Rs. 100/-
0129 0212 0232 0284 0307
0342 0354 0377 0509 0683
0784 0821 0952 1015 1283
1401 1438 1480 1639 1707
1980 2022 2038 2169 2230
2283 2327 2459 2495 2591
2760 2854 2889 2928 2991
3049 3101 3124 3226 3280
3375 3504 3565 3676 3894
3971 3988 4091 4264 4319
4331 4559 4617 4711 4820
4835 4870 4941 4964 5132
5245 5302 5304 5362 5477
5589 5611 5623 5807 5973
6143 6308 6329 6602 6617
6994 7170 7212 7240 7270
7364 7599 7602 7610 7658
7672 7686 7709 7747 7771
7773 8017 8046 8052 8128
8183 8247 8410 8421 8453
8460 8529 8543 8686 8705
8741 8781 8983 9041 9214
9245 9346 9483 9567 9600
9629 9699 9779 9829 9851
9975 9981
Where to check the result?
- Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find Nirmal NR 281 Result Today 22-07-2022
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
- The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
- It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.