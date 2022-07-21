Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 430' winning numbers list for July 21

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, July 21: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 430' on Thursday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

PD 962218 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: GANESH KASARAGOD

Agency No. : S 863

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

PA 962218 PB 962218 PC 962218 PE 962218

PF 962218

PG 962218 PH 962218 PJ 962218 PK 962218

PL 962218

PM 962218

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

PL 799854 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: NOUFAL NAWAS

Agency No. : A 6462

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

1) PA 537143 (CHITTUR)

2) PB 379911 (ALAPPUZHA)

3) PC 406215 (KOLLAM)

4) PD 299726 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

5) PE 271173 (ATTINGAL)

6) PF 129054 (MANANTHAVADY)

7) PG 133517 (KAYAMKULAM)

8) PH 839421 (PALAKKAD)

9) PJ 407583 (KOLLAM)

10) PK 778983 (GURUVAYOOR)

11) PL 868717 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

12) PM 918750 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

1031 1113 1422 1643 1907

2339 2530 2930 3029 3786

4066 5070 6311 6453 7370

8257 8547 9347

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0151 0351 0852 0955 1731

1856 2612 2669 3635 3800

3823 4031 4174 4345 4407

4756 4812 5343 5571 5647

5763 6591 6660 7217 7965

8169 8300 8453 8455 8526

8567 8851 8940 9266

6th Price - Rs. 500

0160 0335 0415 0468 0516

0773 0840 1213 1362 1363

1366 1490 1644 1689 2149

2200 2220 2282 2340 2396

2575 2798 3440 3493 3616

3769 4023 4024 4115 4119

4147 4249 4341 4718 4753

4931 4951 4961 5052 5086

5190 5466 5511 5946 5958

5993 6024 6158 6228 6520

6677 6706 6805 6837 7024

7089 7117 7132 7190 7211

7318 7751 7946 8007 8247

8287 8299 8334 8408 8791

8800 9084 9330 9465 9689

9702 9721 9915 9934 9944

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0053 0125 0152 0298 0323

0350 0536 0565 0672 0805

0870 1002 1039 1057 1239

1249 1377 1382 1522 1589

1709 1776 1830 1834 2018

2055 2106 2178 2320 2331

2509 2514 2657 2658 2666

2761 2914 3098 3230 3234

3235 3291 3294 3319 3614

3642 3902 4015 4037 4100

4199 4280 4324 4327 4478

4585 4630 4649 4739 4757

4813 4847 4912 5071 5101

5115 5221 5252 5283 5442

5444 5573 5585 5599 5803

5806 6027 6096 6133 6297

6704 6734 6806 6946 6947

7065 7138 7142 7172 7186

7227 7252 7291 7305 7324

7408 7419 7498 7584 7708

7822 7881 7924 8096 8144

8252 8269 8743 8808 8908

8954 8987 9097 9111 9229

9261 9296 9331 9500 9704

9759 9900 9931 9956 9966

9968

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya Plus KN 430' Result Today 21-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 18:04 [IST]