    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 430' winning numbers list for July 21

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, July 21: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 430' on Thursday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    6th Prize: Rs 500
    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Check the winning numbers:

    1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

    PD 962218 (KASARAGOD)
    Agent Name: GANESH KASARAGOD
    Agency No. : S 863

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

    PA 962218 PB 962218 PC 962218 PE 962218
    PF 962218
    PG 962218 PH 962218 PJ 962218 PK 962218
    PL 962218
    PM 962218

    2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

    PL 799854 (ALAPPUZHA)
    Agent Name: NOUFAL NAWAS
    Agency No. : A 6462

    3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

    1) PA 537143 (CHITTUR)
    2) PB 379911 (ALAPPUZHA)
    3) PC 406215 (KOLLAM)
    4) PD 299726 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
    5) PE 271173 (ATTINGAL)
    6) PF 129054 (MANANTHAVADY)
    7) PG 133517 (KAYAMKULAM)
    8) PH 839421 (PALAKKAD)
    9) PJ 407583 (KOLLAM)
    10) PK 778983 (GURUVAYOOR)
    11) PL 868717 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
    12) PM 918750 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

    4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

    1031 1113 1422 1643 1907
    2339 2530 2930 3029 3786
    4066 5070 6311 6453 7370
    8257 8547 9347

    5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

    0151 0351 0852 0955 1731
    1856 2612 2669 3635 3800
    3823 4031 4174 4345 4407
    4756 4812 5343 5571 5647
    5763 6591 6660 7217 7965
    8169 8300 8453 8455 8526
    8567 8851 8940 9266

    6th Price - Rs. 500

    0160 0335 0415 0468 0516
    0773 0840 1213 1362 1363
    1366 1490 1644 1689 2149
    2200 2220 2282 2340 2396
    2575 2798 3440 3493 3616
    3769 4023 4024 4115 4119
    4147 4249 4341 4718 4753
    4931 4951 4961 5052 5086
    5190 5466 5511 5946 5958
    5993 6024 6158 6228 6520
    6677 6706 6805 6837 7024
    7089 7117 7132 7190 7211
    7318 7751 7946 8007 8247
    8287 8299 8334 8408 8791
    8800 9084 9330 9465 9689
    9702 9721 9915 9934 9944

    7th Price - Rs. 100/-

    0053 0125 0152 0298 0323
    0350 0536 0565 0672 0805
    0870 1002 1039 1057 1239
    1249 1377 1382 1522 1589
    1709 1776 1830 1834 2018
    2055 2106 2178 2320 2331
    2509 2514 2657 2658 2666
    2761 2914 3098 3230 3234
    3235 3291 3294 3319 3614
    3642 3902 4015 4037 4100
    4199 4280 4324 4327 4478
    4585 4630 4649 4739 4757
    4813 4847 4912 5071 5101
    5115 5221 5252 5283 5442
    5444 5573 5585 5599 5803
    5806 6027 6096 6133 6297
    6704 6734 6806 6946 6947
    7065 7138 7142 7172 7186
    7227 7252 7291 7305 7324
    7408 7419 7498 7584 7708
    7822 7881 7924 8096 8144
    8252 8269 8743 8808 8908
    8954 8987 9097 9111 9229
    9261 9296 9331 9500 9704
    9759 9900 9931 9956 9966
    9968

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 18:04 [IST]
    X