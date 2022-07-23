Kerala Lottery result Today: Check Karunya KR-559 winning numbers for July 23

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 23: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya KR-559' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KR 772764 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: K ARUMUGAM

Agency No. : R 4119

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

KN 772764 KO 772764

KP 772764 KS 772764

KT 772764 KU 772764

KV 772764 KW 772764

KX 772764 KY 772764 KZ 772764

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KP 735939 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: DAYA D MONI

Agency No. : Q 5308

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KN 625578

KO 730828

KP 825461

KR 141409

KS 315501

KT 764747

KU 354071

KV 292367

KW 423469

KX 294490

KY 288282

KZ 605114

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0217 0221 1040 1769 2539 3199 3705 4390 4486 4686 4690 4973 6302 6652 6916 7218 7781 7908

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0060 0083 0198 0251 0290 1270 2992 4682 4712 5182

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0207 1427 1510 1739 1891 2024 2548 3548 3566 3928 4603 5048 5136 6224

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0106 0240 0310 0341 0415 0647 0734 0931 0997 1085 1124 1128 1328 1343 1435 1477 1508 1518 1609 1695 2060 2517 2542 2699 2758 3024 3030 3334 3367 3371 3584 3621 3777 4069 4086 4355 4368 4388 4407 4422 4767 4882 4899 5028 5047 5216 5220 5264 5524 6042 6050 6181 6360 6367 6655 6818 6845 7045 7165 7595 7611 7677 7708 8091 8223 8306 8436 8650 8796 8830 8839 8963 9038 9158 9205 9490 9501 9592 9901 9918

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0025 0223 0283 0314 0318 0373 0383 0459 0557 0565 0618 0620 0693 0861 1103 1309 1387 1404 1430 1610 1678 1686 1735 1770 1787 1885 1899 2023 2236 2326 2420 2507 2623 2636 2645 2733 2776 2808 2815 2824 3016 3239 3262 3333 3459 3477 3507 3520 3534 3663 3685 3692 4043 4082 4250 4426 4438 4555 4719 4742 4749 4883 5008 5184 5238 5390 5461 5566 5596 5698 5770 5926 6015 6034 6128 6150 6193 6363 6425 6583 6591 6601 6753 6889 6892 6955 7174 7287 7296 7371 7380 7542 7574 7575 7643 7667 7686 7718 8004 8012 8023 8198 8217 8235 8409 8456 8460 8730 8779 8792 8867 8974 9145 9171 9246 9494 9536 9662 9674 9676 9694 9729 9952 9993

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-554' Result Today 23-7-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 16:40 [IST]