Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-15' winning numbers list for Sep 4
Kochi, Sep 04: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-15' on Sunday.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st
Prize:
Rs
1
crore
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Check the winning numbers:
1st Price - Rs 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)
FH 198556
Consolation
Prize
-
Rs.
8,000/-
FA 198556 FB 198556
FC 198556 FD 198556
FE 198556 FF 198556
FG 198556 FJ 198556
FK 198556 FL 198556 FM 198556
2nd
Price
-
Rs.
10,00,000/-(10
Lakh)
FG 318265
3rd
Price
-
Rs.
5,000/-
0397 0843 1366 1524 2042 2417 3053 3098 4407 4453 5467 6130 6377 6533 6727 7331 7401 7454 7745 7888 7963 8078 9744
4th
Price
-
Rs.
2,000/-
2065 3741 3863 4324 4564 5754 5929 7675 7746 7998 8117 9534
5th
Price
-
Rs.
1,000/-
0012 0854 1936 2077 2481 2681 3357 3573 3672 3700 4004 4328 4891 5959 6232 6526 7323 7468 8843 9037 9186 9222 9500 9603
Where to check the result?
- Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-15 Result Today 04-9-22
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.