Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 559' winning numbers for July 27

Kochi, July 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 555' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AK 520862 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: RAKHIL V S

Agency No: R 9862

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AA 520862 AB 520862

AC 520862 AD 520862

AE 520862 AF 520862

AG 520862 AH 520862

AJ 520862 AL 520862 AM 520862

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AA 431921 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SALIL S

Agency No: Y 4701

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AA 214590

AB 271915

AC 864586

AD 694201

AE 885352

AF 519388

AG 938283

AH 904282

AJ 360187

AK 452751

AL 849892

AM 881682

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0298 1807 1966 2116 2378 3597 3917 4066 4470 5819 6446 7260 7321 7634 7653 9491 9726 9841

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1101 2820 3113 3544 4205 4723 6396

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0364 1054 2106 2184 2430 2462 2925 2958 3731 3948 4338 4404 5135 5787 6020 6089 6223 7459 7541 7558 7578 8077 8418 8965 9010 9909

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0053 0120 0196 0335 0635 0896 1166 1265 1427 1509 1532 1761 1763 2114 2186 2296 2440 2473 2581 2588 2781 3127 3260 3279 3329 3687 3797 3872 3891 4110 4113 4138 4399 4571 4628 4665 4812 4837 4993 5186 5467 5630 6086 6271 6287 6361 6590 6854 7008 7030 7116 7408 7426 7535 7573 7629 7730 7862 7869 7942 7949 8020 8043 8420 8729 8801 8906 9105 9135 9523 9531 9862

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0108 0224 0239 0332 0595 0628 0656 0674 0703 0714 0724 0801 0858 0977 1020 1024 1110 1244 1264 1354 1373 1464 1607 1612 1645 1672 1677 1878 1889 2125 2220 2320 2393 2483 2489 2544 2689 2710 2826 2931 2939 3122 3126 3211 3322 3337 3379 3398 3400 3501 3502 3551 4092 4264 4371 4467 4524 4578 4756 4882 5103 5111 5195 5266 5272 5287 5475 5489 5627 5954 6298 6350 6429 6438 6454 6497 6511 6625 6629 6668 6716 6929 6983 7193 7204 7325 7427 7583 7596 7641 7755 7768 7789 7809 7858 7919 7932 8110 8204 8469 8577 8648 8684 8819 8869 8915 8921 8979 9040 9070 9318 9345 9350 9503 9545 9574 9579 9658 9752 9763 9835 9876 9899

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 559' Result Today 27-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

