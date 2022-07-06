Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 556' prize money and winning numbers

27-Year-od woman gangraped in lodge in Kochi for 3 days, one arrested

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, July 6: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 556' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AN 540720 (CHITTUR)

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AO 540720 AP 540720

AR 540720 AS 540720

AT 540720 AU 540720

AV 540720 AW 540720

AX 540720 AY 540720 AZ 540720

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AN 390774 (KOTTAYAM)

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AN 954865

AO 946001

AP 742118

AR 952558

AS 729785

AT 687245

AU 547981

AV 646067

AW 734098

AX 221202

AY 878387

AZ 317434

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0266 0639 1129 1273 1801 2786 5914 6165 7283 7358 7725 8225 8435 8786 8916 9170 9312 9846

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1091 2085 3513 4156 8121 8465 9519

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0491 0568 0600 1218 1283 1429 1510 1576 1917 1919 2065 2131 2635 4128 4296 4601 4956 5183 6250 7328 7488 7897 7950 8064 8151 9399

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0143 0163 0217 0253 0444 0591 0700 0702 0789 0834 0891 1024 1030 1047 1049 1282 1321 1442 1496 1581 1798 2021 2035 2609 2830 2866 3938 4023 4185 4412 4483 4535 4553 4792 5233 5378 5387 5525 5534 5547 5586 5631 5796 5846 5908 5947 6178 6304 6349 6565 6573 6632 6970 7009 7179 7631 7758 7769 8003 8053 8064 8254 8317 8434 8817 8957 9075 9169 9517 9591 9650 9713 9988

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0068 0114 0151 0265 0293 0407 0485 0508 0523 0646 0667 0674 0952 1072 1142 1156 1271 1340 1481 1535 1567 1571 1629 1633 1648 1663 1812 2032 2064 2069 2195 2204 2238 2291 2319 2368 2577 2674 2845 2887 3032 3036 3040 3211 3224 3274 3371 3607 3613 3659 3690 3813 3823 3832 3886 3914 3924 3925 3950 4207 4243 4283 4305 4415 4478 4508 4567 4788 4800 5052 5211 5333 5380 5596 5654 5666 5747 5771 6090 6138 6172 6247 6253 6279 6316 6350 6445 6715 6717 6771 6846 7411 7418 7502 7587 7801 7876 7957 8062 8119 8255 8312 8362 8628 8631 8641 8910 8984 9023 9067 9187 9290 9437 9448 9494 9540 9551 9576 9708 9850 9903 9931 9986

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 556' Result Today 06-7-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 16:31 [IST]