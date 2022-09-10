Kerala Lottery result: Check 'Karunya KR-566' winning numbers for September 10

Boy dies after being hit by MEMU train in Kerala's Thrissur

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Sep 19: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Saturday announced the results of 'Karunya KR-565' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize receives Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KA 207512

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KB 905799

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KA 570898

KB 438765

KC 127082

KD 562940

KE 257657

KF 240282

KG 262772

KH 973299

KJ 596532

KK 596272

KL 341908

KM 136489

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0246 1767 2021 2954 4116 4200 4766 5063 5883 6026 6063 6616 7405 7411 7757 9064 9662 9776

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0552 0901 1454 1683 3473 5666 6246 6533 7755 9589

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

2004 3054 3703 3723 4638 5425 5443 5497 7970 8067 8068 8401 8846 9427

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0012 0090 0146 0153 0210 0224 0368 0429 0581 0624 0866 0954 0968 1124 1235 1479 1518 1562 1712 2074 2126 2219 2419 2469 2476 2637 2879 3025 3189 3242 3272 3422 3656 3695 3845 4028 4099 4663 4837 4976 5086 5093 5179 5258 5632 5653 5812 6153 6165 6293 6417 6486 6519 6696 6704 6883 6979 7000 7089 7200 7268 7393 7461 7833 7891 7977 7993 8054 8289 8511 8627 8992 9150 9390 9395 9453 9507 9579 9740 9765

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0254 0404 0475 0514 0539 0571 0616 0626 0715 0761 0969 0991 1058 1564 1676 1964 1990 1993 2143 2220 2263 2296 2374 2380 2444 2746 2769 2801 2819 2963 2982 3165 3197 3285 3316 3346 3382 3385 3403 3450 3589 3672 3872 3873 3905 3913 3977 4178 4192 4224 4295 4339 4626 4721 4981 5041 5130 5131 5216 5249 5278 5387 5400 5419 5447 5591 5652 5774 5894 6012 6110 6123 6126 6188 6201 6311 6398 6536 6782 6831 7110 7282 7299 7480 7486 7510 7556 7806 7812 7850 7858 7872 8053 8283 8331 8339 8397 8410 8495 8506 8519 8731 8917 8926 8929 9100 9105 9146 9220 9276 9285 9362 9423 9447 9451 9452 9496 9511 9560 9568 9722 9783 9805 9923

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-566' Result Today 10-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.