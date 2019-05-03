Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 to be declared on this date

Kochi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kochi, May 03: The Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results this year are expected to be declared earlier when compared to the previous year. The results this year would be declared on or before May 10.

The exams this year were conducted between March 6 to 27 and around 9 lakh candidates had taken part. Last year 3.69 candidates took the examination and the pass percentage was 83.75. The results once declared will be available on dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to check Kerala DHSE 12 Results 2019:

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on the Class 12 results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout