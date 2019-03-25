Direct link to download CUSAT CAT 2019 admit card

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kochi, Mar 25: The CUSAT CAT 2019 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The admit card or hall ticket was released for the Computer Based Test which will be conducted from April 6 onwards. The admit card will not be sent by post and can be downloaded in online mode only.

    Earlier it was said that the hall ticket would be released on March 25. However it was done earlier. "Hall Ticket download link is available in the candidate home page," says a notice posted on the homepage of CUSAT CAT 2019. The hall ticket is available for download on www.cusat.nic.in

    How to download CUSAT CAT 2019 admit card:

    • Go to www.cusat.nic.in
    • Click on the CUSAT Admission link
    • Go to login option
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
