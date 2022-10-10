YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    67th Filmfare Awards: Check winners' list for Malayalam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Oct 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran's hit film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' was declared Best Film at Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Malayalam films category. The grand event was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.

    Apart from Best Film, the Mollywood flick bagged Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards South.

    67th Filmfare Awards: Check winners list for Malayalam

    'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is an action thriller film written and directed by Sachy. Produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan, the film stars Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

    The movie has been remade in Telugu (Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati) and a Hindi remake is also in pre-production starring John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

    Filmfare Awards South 2022 winners list for Telugu: Allu Arjun's Pushpa walks away with top honoursFilmfare Awards South 2022 winners list for Telugu: Allu Arjun's Pushpa walks away with top honours

    Check out winners' list for Malayalam:

    Best Film - Ayyappanum Koshiyum

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen

    Best Director - Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - Joju George for Nayattu

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female - Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

    Best Actor (Critics) - Jayasurya for Vellam

    Best Actress (Critics) - Kani Kusruti for Biriyaani

    Best Music Album - M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

    Best Debut Male - Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujatayum

    Best Debut Female - Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

    Best Playback Singer - Male - Shahabaz Aman for "Akashamayavale" from Vellam

    Best Playback Singer - Female - KS Chithra for "Theerame" from Malik

    Best Lyrics - Rafeeq Ahmed for "Ariyathariyathe"

    Best Cinematography - Shyju Khalid for Nayattu

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    awards

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 6:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X