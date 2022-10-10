67th Filmfare Awards: Check winners' list for Malayalam

Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya Plus KN 440' winning numbers list for Oct 06

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Oct 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran's hit film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' was declared Best Film at Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Malayalam films category. The grand event was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.

Apart from Best Film, the Mollywood flick bagged Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards South.

'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is an action thriller film written and directed by Sachy. Produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan, the film stars Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The movie has been remade in Telugu (Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati) and a Hindi remake is also in pre-production starring John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

Check out winners' list for Malayalam:

Best Film - Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Director - Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - Joju George for Nayattu

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female - Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor (Critics) - Jayasurya for Vellam

Best Actress (Critics) - Kani Kusruti for Biriyaani

Best Music Album - M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Debut Male - Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Debut Female - Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Playback Singer - Male - Shahabaz Aman for "Akashamayavale" from Vellam

Best Playback Singer - Female - KS Chithra for "Theerame" from Malik

Best Lyrics - Rafeeq Ahmed for "Ariyathariyathe"

Best Cinematography - Shyju Khalid for Nayattu

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 6:43 [IST]