Kanpur accident: 26 killed as tractor carrying pilgrims overturns

Kanpur

oi-Prakash KL

Kanpur, Oct 01: At least 26 people were killed and dozens were reported to have sustained injuries after a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturned in the Ghatampur area in Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

The devotees were returning from Unnao. Following the accident, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals. The injured were sent to the community health centre immediately for treatment.

"A total of 26 people have lost their lives & others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. Investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed," ANI quoted Vishak G Iyer, DM Kanpur, in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000, said a statement from his office.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," tweeted the PMO.

Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to carry on the rescue operation on a war footing. "The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi tweeted.

"The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss," he added.