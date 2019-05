IIT Kanpur recruitment: How to apply online for Project Attendant jobs

Kanpur

oi-Vikas SV

Kanpur, May 14: IIT Kanpur jobs have been announced and applications for recruitment of Project Attendant posts have been invited on official IIT Kanpur official website. IIT Kanpur has advertised for five vacancies of Project Attendant Level - 1. Last date to apply is May 20, 2019.

IIT Kanpur recruitment for Project Attendant posts official notification: Click Here

IIT Kanpur Project Attendant jobs salary; Eligibility:

The project attendant post would fall under consolidated Salary Structure of Rs. 8000- 400-24000 band. Criteria is that the aspirant should have 8th Pass + 4 years of relevant experience OR 10th Pass + 2 years of relevant experience.

How to apply for IIT Kanpur Project Attendant jobs:

Application should be submitted strictly through e-mail - strlab.ce@gmail.com

E-mail you CV and work experience details to strlab.ce@gmail.com

Only short-listed candidates will be informed and called for interview

