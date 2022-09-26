Villagers spot grenade lying near stream in J&K's Poonch

J&K: 6 dead as two cars plunge into stream in Doda | VIDEO

Jammu

oi-PTI

Jammu, Sept 26: A grenade was found in Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

According to the officials, the grenade was found lying near a stream at Fazalabad village by some people who informed police about it.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to safely defuse the explosive substance, they said.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 13:33 [IST]