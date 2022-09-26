Keep youself updated with latestJammu News
Villagers spot grenade lying near stream in J&K's Poonch
Jammu
Jammu, Sept 26: A grenade was found in Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
According to the officials, the grenade was found lying near a stream at Fazalabad village by some people who informed police about it.
Jammu: Couple from Punjab arrested with 7 kg heroin
A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to safely defuse the explosive substance, they said.
Comments
Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 13:33 [IST]