YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Jammu Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Villagers spot grenade lying near stream in J&K's Poonch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Sept 26: A grenade was found in Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

    According to the officials, the grenade was found lying near a stream at Fazalabad village by some people who informed police about it.

    Villagers spot grenade lying near stream in J&Ks Poonch
    Representational Image

    Jammu: Couple from Punjab arrested with 7 kg heroinJammu: Couple from Punjab arrested with 7 kg heroin

    A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to safely defuse the explosive substance, they said.

    Comments

    More jammu News  

    Read more about:

    grenade poonch jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X