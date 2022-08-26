Sad to see grand old party implode: Omar Abdullah on Azad's resignation from Congress

Jammu

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Aug 26: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party, saying it was "sad" and "scary" to see the grand old party implode.

"Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading," he tweeted. "It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode," Omar added.

In a major setback for Congress, its senior leader and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions including primary membership of the party. In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, Azad informed that he has resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership of the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, takes 'childish behaviour' swipe at Rahul

"The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India," Azad wrote in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 12:36 [IST]