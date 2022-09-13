India's first Night Sky Sanctuary to be set up in Ladakh to boost Astro tourism in India

J&K: Digital contour mapping of Amarnath Cave to be completed by Sep end

Srinagar, Sep 13: In Jammu and Kashmir, the much needed Digital Contour Mapping (DCM) is all set to be completed by the end of this month as 50 percent of the project has been completed so far.

General Manager, Works, Amarnath Shrine Board, RK Bhat said that the work on DCM is in full swing and so far 50 per cent of the work has been completed and it is expected that the work will be completed by the end of this month.

Pertinently, the process could not take place in the wake of the annual pilgrimage and the inclement weather conditions.

The decision to conduct DCM of Amarnath Cave and its adjoining areas, announced by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was taken to prevent human losses due to natural calamities.

The announcement was made just a few days after over a dozen people were killed and several others injured in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near the Cave Shrine of Amarnath on July 8 this year.

