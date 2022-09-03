Jammu: Couple from Punjab arrested with 7 kg heroin

Jammu will emerge as new model of sustainable development: LG

Jammu, Sep 03: A couple from Punjab were arrested and seven kg of heroin seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, a senior police officer said, according to news agency PTI.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said Lovepreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by police, leading to the major drugs haul.

The accused, hailing from Ram Tirth Road in Punjab's Amritsar, are inter-state drug smugglers and a case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against them, the officer said.

Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:24 [IST]