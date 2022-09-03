Keep youself updated with latestJammu News
Jammu: Couple from Punjab arrested with 7 kg heroin
Jammu
Jammu, Sep 03: A couple from Punjab were arrested and seven kg of heroin seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, a senior police officer said, according to news agency PTI.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said Lovepreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by police, leading to the major drugs haul.
Jammu will emerge as new model of sustainable development: LG
The accused, hailing from Ram Tirth Road in Punjab's Amritsar, are inter-state drug smugglers and a case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against them, the officer said.
Comments
Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:24 [IST]