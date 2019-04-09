Jammu and Kashmir: RSS leader's PSO shot dead in Kishtwar

Jammu, Apr 09: Suspected militants on Tuesday killed the personal security officer of an RSS leader by snatching his weapon in a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, police said.

The local RSS leader, identified as Chandrakanta, was injured in the attack that targeted him, officials said.

Chandrakanta had gone to a local hospital for a check-up, they said. Narrating the sequence of events, officials said the suspected militants barged into the hospital and snatched the PSO's weapon. They attempted to fire at the RSS leader.

In the ensuing scuffle, the policeman was shot dead while the RSS leader received minor injuries. Senior police officials have rushed to the scene, they said.

