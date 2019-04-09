  • search
For Jammu Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jammu and Kashmir: RSS leader's PSO shot dead in Kishtwar

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Apr 09: Suspected militants on Tuesday killed the personal security officer of an RSS leader by snatching his weapon in a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, police said.

    The local RSS leader, identified as Chandrakanta, was injured in the attack that targeted him, officials said.

    Jammu and Kashmir: RSS leaders PSO shot dead in Kishtwar
    Representational Image

    Chandrakanta had gone to a local hospital for a check-up, they said. Narrating the sequence of events, officials said the suspected militants barged into the hospital and snatched the PSO's weapon. They attempted to fire at the RSS leader.

    78 lakh voters set to elect 6 candidates in a tense J&K poll

    In the ensuing scuffle, the policeman was shot dead while the RSS leader received minor injuries. Senior police officials have rushed to the scene, they said.

    PTI

    More JAMMU News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir rss

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue