J&K: Hurriyat calls for strike tomorrow against brutal killing of Shujaat Bukhari

    Joint Hurriyat leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for a complete strike on Wednesday (June 20) against the "the brutal killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid.

    The strike will be observed against the brutal killing of veteran journalist

    Bukhari, 50, who was editor-in-chief of the Rising Kashmir newspaper, was killed in a drive-by-shooting two days before Eid, plunging the Kashmir valley into mourning and sparking condemnation across the board.

    Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had said terrorism had "hit a new low" with the killing of Bukhari, who championed peace in the region torn by an almost three-decade-old separatist campaign.

    Hours after the crime, police released two sets of pictures and asked people to identify the suspects, which they have so far not been able to do so, officers said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 12:39 [IST]
