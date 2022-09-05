YouTube
    J&K: 6 dead as two cars plunge into stream in Doda | VIDEO

    Jammu, Sep 05: Six people were killed after two cars veered off the road and plunged into a stream in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Two people were also injured in the two accidents that took place on Doda-Bhaderwah road within a span of six hours, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said.

    A car plunged into Neeru stream near Galgandhar after rolling down 400 feet around 6.30 am, resulting in the death of four people and critical injuries to another, he said.

    The deceased have been identified as Satya Devi, Satisha Devi, Vikram Singh and Lakh Raj, all residents of Shiva village, who were on their way to Bhaderwah as part of a marriage procession, he said.

    Earlier, another private car fell into the stream from 300 feet at Mughal Market, two km away from the second accident site.

    The accident occurred around 12.30 am and the bodies of Sajad Ahmad of Tangorna-Bhaderwah and Ravinder Kumar of Himote-Bhaderwah, were retrieved from the vehicle, the SSP who supervised both the operations said.

    Piyush Kumar of Chinta was rescued in a critical condition, he added.

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 11:31 [IST]
