Keep youself updated with latestJammu News
J&K: 2 earthquakes in an hour jolt Valley
Jammu
Jammu, Aug 25: Two earthquakes, of magnitudes 4.1 and 3.2, hit Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday night but no loss of live or damage to property was reported, officials said.
The epicentre of the quakes was 62 kilometers northeast of Katra area in Jammu region at a depth of 5 kilometers, they said.
Malaysia: Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Kuala Lumpur
On Tuesday, six earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir but there was no report of loss of life or damage to any property. The quakes hit Katra, Doda, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Comments