J&K: 2 earthquakes in an hour jolt Valley

Jammu

oi-PTI

Jammu, Aug 25: Two earthquakes, of magnitudes 4.1 and 3.2, hit Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday night but no loss of live or damage to property was reported, officials said.

The epicentre of the quakes was 62 kilometers northeast of Katra area in Jammu region at a depth of 5 kilometers, they said.

Malaysia: Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Kuala Lumpur

On Tuesday, six earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir but there was no report of loss of life or damage to any property. The quakes hit Katra, Doda, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.